At 11, Maximum Foreign Nationals Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts Belong to India

Sri Lankan ministry of foreign affairs has said that 11, the maximum foreign nationals killed in Sunday’s terror attacks belonged to India. The carnage that targeted churches and hotels, claimed lives of 36 foreign nationals.The mortal remains of the seven seven JD(S) activists, who died in the Colombo blasts on Sunday arrived In Bengaluru from Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The bodies were of KG Hanumantharayappa, KM Lakshminarayana, M Rangappa, H Shivakumar, A Maregowda, H Puttaraju and LG Ramesh.Six British nationals, three Danish citizens, two each from USA, China and Saudi Arabia perished. Two holding dual US and UK nationalities, two holding Sri Lankan and Australian nationalities and one each from Bangladesh, Turkey, The Netherlands, Spain and Japan, lost their lives in the gruesome attacks.Meanwhile, several people succumbed to their injuries sustained in the blasts, taking the death toll to 359.The statement added that the bodies of twelve foreign nationals killed have been repatriated to their home countries. 12 foreign nationals injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.Nine Suicide bombers, believed to be members of a local Islamist extremist group called National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels.A state of emergency remains in effect to prevent further attacks. The emergency powers allow the security forces to crackdown in law and order breaches by sudden searches of property, arrests and detention of people indefinitely.