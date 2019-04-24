Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

At 11, Maximum Foreign Nationals Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts Belong to India

The Sri Lankan ministry of foreign affairs statement added that the bodies of twelve foreign nationals killed have been repatriated to their home countries.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
At 11, Maximum Foreign Nationals Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts Belong to India
Bengaluru: Friends and relatives carry the casket of a Sri Lankan bomb blast victim KG Hanumantharayappa for the last rites, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Sri Lankan ministry of foreign affairs has said that 11, the maximum foreign nationals killed in Sunday’s terror attacks belonged to India. The carnage that targeted churches and hotels, claimed lives of 36 foreign nationals.

The mortal remains of the seven seven JD(S) activists, who died in the Colombo blasts on Sunday arrived In Bengaluru from Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The bodies were of KG Hanumantharayappa, KM Lakshminarayana, M Rangappa, H Shivakumar, A Maregowda, H Puttaraju and LG Ramesh.

Six British nationals, three Danish citizens, two each from USA, China and Saudi Arabia perished. Two holding dual US and UK nationalities, two holding Sri Lankan and Australian nationalities and one each from Bangladesh, Turkey, The Netherlands, Spain and Japan, lost their lives in the gruesome attacks.

Meanwhile, several people succumbed to their injuries sustained in the blasts, taking the death toll to 359.

The statement added that the bodies of twelve foreign nationals killed have been repatriated to their home countries. 12 foreign nationals injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Nine Suicide bombers, believed to be members of a local Islamist extremist group called National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels.

A state of emergency remains in effect to prevent further attacks. The emergency powers allow the security forces to crackdown in law and order breaches by sudden searches of property, arrests and detention of people indefinitely.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram