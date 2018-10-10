English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At 2.3 Percent Turnout, Srinagar City Records Lowest Ever Voting in Any Election
Urban local bodies polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 13 years with last exercise held in 2005.
A Kashmiri poling officer inside a poling station during the first phase of local elections in Srinagar on October 08, 2018. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Srinagar: Srinagar City on Wednesday recorded lowest ever voter turnout in any election with less than 100 electorate casting their votes in nine out of the 19 wards of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the second phase of the ongoing urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the state poll panel figures, a meagre 2.3 per cent of the 1.78 lakh city voters stepped out to cast their votes.
It was the lowest voter turn out in any election in Srinagar City, which has shown more inclination towards abstention from the electoral process since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989.
In the Lok Sabha bypolls for Srinagar parliamentary constituency held in April 2017, the voter turnout was marginally higher than seven per cent.
In the 2nd phase of municipal polls Wednesday, two wards – Syed Ali Akbar and Tankipora – recorded less than 10 votes.
Only eight of the 10,371 voters cast their votes in Tankipora while nine out of 7,784 voters exercised their franchise in Syed Ali Akbar ward.
Interestingly, the last of the nine votes in Syed Ali Akbar ward was cast before 8.00 am while in Tankipora the last vote was cast just before the voting was to end at 4 pm.
S D Colony, Aloochibagh, Ziyarat Batamaloo, Karan Nagar, Nundreshi Colony, Basant Bagh and Fateh Kadal wards all recorded less than 100 votes while four other wards recorded less than 150 votes.
On the contrary, people at Lawaypora and Zainakot wards waited in long queues outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise.
In Lawaypora, over 15 per cent of the 6,385 electorate exercised their franchise while 864 of the 12,754 voters cast their votes at Zainakot.
Mujgund recorded 4.5 per cent polling while Solina registered over 6.3 per cent turn out.
Urban local bodies polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 13 years with last exercise held in 2005.
As per the state poll panel figures, a meagre 2.3 per cent of the 1.78 lakh city voters stepped out to cast their votes.
It was the lowest voter turn out in any election in Srinagar City, which has shown more inclination towards abstention from the electoral process since the eruption of militancy in the state in 1989.
In the Lok Sabha bypolls for Srinagar parliamentary constituency held in April 2017, the voter turnout was marginally higher than seven per cent.
In the 2nd phase of municipal polls Wednesday, two wards – Syed Ali Akbar and Tankipora – recorded less than 10 votes.
Only eight of the 10,371 voters cast their votes in Tankipora while nine out of 7,784 voters exercised their franchise in Syed Ali Akbar ward.
Interestingly, the last of the nine votes in Syed Ali Akbar ward was cast before 8.00 am while in Tankipora the last vote was cast just before the voting was to end at 4 pm.
S D Colony, Aloochibagh, Ziyarat Batamaloo, Karan Nagar, Nundreshi Colony, Basant Bagh and Fateh Kadal wards all recorded less than 100 votes while four other wards recorded less than 150 votes.
On the contrary, people at Lawaypora and Zainakot wards waited in long queues outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise.
In Lawaypora, over 15 per cent of the 6,385 electorate exercised their franchise while 864 of the 12,754 voters cast their votes at Zainakot.
Mujgund recorded 4.5 per cent polling while Solina registered over 6.3 per cent turn out.
Urban local bodies polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 13 years with last exercise held in 2005.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Sandhya Mridul Alleges Sexual Harassment by Alok Nath, Says He Came to 'Grab Her' After Getting Drunk
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...