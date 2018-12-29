LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

At 2.6 Degrees, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature

While the temperature stooped to an all-time low, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality in the national capital was found in 'very poor' category.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
At 2.6 Degrees, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature
Representative Photo.
New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a cold morning on Saturday as the mercury dipped to 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average -- the season's lowest temperature so far, the Met Office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 85 per cent, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The visibility in the morning was 1,500 metres in most parts of the city, he said.

However, the visibility in Palam area was 800 meters.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality in the national capital was found in 'very poor' category.

"While there was shallow to moderate fog in most parts of the city, a few places saw dense fog causing visibility issues. The sky will remain clear with cold wave conditions at many places," the official said.

There would be haze and smoke later in the day.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.


