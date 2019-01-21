English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At 28.7 Degrees, Delhi Records Warmest January Day Since 2012, Likely to Rain Tonight
The maximum temperature is expected to drop on Monday to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius.
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: Delhi recorded the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.7 degree Celsius, seven notches above the season's average.
While it was cold and foggy in the early hours with a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, the mercury rose to 28.7 degree Celsius by the evening, a Met department official said.
The humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 100 per cent.
The official said it was the warmest January day since 2012, when it was 25.6 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2012.
Last year, the warmest day was recorded on January 19 at 27.7 degrees Celsius, he said.
The maximum temperature is expected to drop on Monday to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius.
For Monday, the weatherman has predicted a cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or at night.
There is also the possibility of isolated incidents of hailstorms, he said and added that gusty winds are likely to prevail.
On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
