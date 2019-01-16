English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At 35, Siddhanta is World's Youngest Mountaineer to Climb 7 Volcanic Peaks
He holds the record of conquering several summits such as Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Denali in Alaska and Mt Monc Blanc in France.
Siddhanta summited Mt Sidley at 6.28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree celsius according to the in Reach Satellite Communicator that he was carrying.
Kolkata: Well-known mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta, 35, on Wednesday conquered Antarctica's highest point, Mount Sidley, to become the youngest man in the world to have climbed the seven highest volcanic peaks, besides other summits.
