At 4.2 Degree Celsius, Delhi Shudders in Season's Lowest Temperature; Mercury to Dip Further

New Delhi: The national capital braved another "severe cold day" on Friday, recording a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, the weather department said.

The mercury is likely to drop further on the weekend. The city, which has been witnessing the longest December cold spell since 1997, recorded a high of 13.4 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below normal.

The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category (373) at 4 pm, primarily due to low wind speed, high humidity and cold weather.

The Meteorological Department on Thursday said the Delhi-NCR region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901.

"The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an IMD official said.

In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31, he said.

"If it happens, it will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3 degrees Celsius," the official said.

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 14 consecutive "cold days" or a 14-day "cold spell". December 1997 saw a 13-day cold spell.

After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in four years -- 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

"Severe cold day/cold day" conditions are predicted till December 29. A relief is expected next week due to a change in the wind direction.

According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.

A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

