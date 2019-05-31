English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
At 46.8 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Records Highest Temperature in May since 2013
The Palam Observatory had recorded a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius in May 2013.
(Representative image)
Loading...
New Delhi: Heat wave conditions scorched the national capital Thursday, with the Palam Observatory registering a high of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature recorded in May since 2013. The Palam Observatory had recorded a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius in May 2013.
"Delhi heats up. Palam in Delhi recorded 46.8 degree. Highest temperature in the month of May since 2013. All time high is 48.4 degree recorded on May 26 in 1998," Mahesh Palawat of the private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather tweeted.
"The temperature in the Palam area is always one or two notches more than that at the rest of the places because it's open. Emissions due to high aviation activity also adds to the heat," India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastav said.
The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 44.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season so far. The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
The Ridge and Ayanagar observatories recorded the mercury at 46.4 and 46 degrees Celsius.
The official said severe heat wave conditions will prevail in a few pockets of the city over the next three-four days.
A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in large areas and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47-degree mark for two days on the trot.
In smaller areas, like the national capital, a heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, Srivastava said.
The official said similar conditions are likely to prevail Friday. The city is likely to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius.
"Delhi heats up. Palam in Delhi recorded 46.8 degree. Highest temperature in the month of May since 2013. All time high is 48.4 degree recorded on May 26 in 1998," Mahesh Palawat of the private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather tweeted.
"The temperature in the Palam area is always one or two notches more than that at the rest of the places because it's open. Emissions due to high aviation activity also adds to the heat," India Meteorological Department's regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastav said.
The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 44.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season so far. The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
The Ridge and Ayanagar observatories recorded the mercury at 46.4 and 46 degrees Celsius.
The official said severe heat wave conditions will prevail in a few pockets of the city over the next three-four days.
A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in large areas and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47-degree mark for two days on the trot.
In smaller areas, like the national capital, a heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, Srivastava said.
The official said similar conditions are likely to prevail Friday. The city is likely to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 28 degrees Celsius.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results