At 47.8 Deaths Per 1,000 Live Births, India Recorded Highest Child Mortality Rate in 2015: Study
The highest mortality rate, in Assam, a state in northeastern India, was more than seven times that in the western state of Goa.
New York: At 47.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, India in 2015 had more deaths among children under five than any other country, new research has found.
