As Delhi Chokes, Centre and Kejriwal Government Slug it Out in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled over Centre over the national capital air pollution and gave the government seven days to come up with a "definite reply" on air cleaning system for the city.

"Delhi is suffering badly. It is almost 600 AQI even today. How do people breathe," the court asked, directing authorities to use to "best technology in the world" to clean air.

The central government also snubbed Delhi's odd-even scheme, saying that car rationing has "hardly helped". On the other hand, the AAP government dubbed stubble burning as the real culprit of Delhi's air quality. They also refuted Centre's claims and said that odd-even helps improving air quality.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was in the severe category at 467 at 10 am. All the monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were nearly eight times higher than normal at several locations. Schools remained closed on Friday as the thick smog enveloped Delhi and neighbouring cities.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurgaon also recorded severe air quality, the CPCB said. Ghaziabad recorded the highest pollution level at 480, remaining points away from going off charts, the CPCB data showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even scheme would be taken on Monday as the air quality is expected to improve in the next two-three days. "We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

On Thursday, a number of children had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to mitigate the air-pollution crisis, which has led to a health emergency-like situation. The Chief Minister also blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states as the reason behind increased levels of pollution.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.