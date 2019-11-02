Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

At a Kolkata Blood Donation Camp, It Was Raining 'Ilish', Induction Ovens Until Health Staff Arrived

As per the NBTC/NACO and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 (122-EA, Part-XB), blood donation should be purely voluntary and the organisers must not gift anything to anyone visiting their camps.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:November 2, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
At a Kolkata Blood Donation Camp, It Was Raining 'Ilish', Induction Ovens Until Health Staff Arrived
Donors displaying Hilsa fish and induction oven that were gifted to them for donating blood at the camp in Kolkata.

Kolkata: The slogan of the camp was: no temptation, but voluntary blood donation. But the reality on the ground seemed different as donors were presented with delectable ‘Ilish’ (Hilsa) fish and induction ovens at a blood donation camp in Kolkata.

A blood donation camp conducted by ‘Mirzapur Bandhab Sammilani’ at the College Square area in Central Kolkata on Friday, came under fire for illegally luring people to donate blood with goodies. For every one unit of blood donated, a 1kg Hilsa fish and an induction oven were gifted to the donors.

As per the NBTC/NACO and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 (122-EA, Part-XB), blood donation should be purely voluntary and the organisers must not gift anything to anyone visiting their camps.

Albeit, a lot of people arrived at the camp to voluntarily donate blood, a large number of people descended with the hope of receiving the sumptuous gift of Hilsa.

“For the last four years, we are organising blood donation camps. In 2016, we gifted ceiling fan and rain coat, while in 2017 we gifted mobile phones. In 2018, we gifted mixer grinders and this year we gave induction ovens and ‘Ilish Machh’(Hilsa fish),” Secretary of the organising committee Sanjay Nandi, said.

The camp began work at 10 am and 59 people had donated their blood and they were given their gifts, the Secretary added. “Around 2pm, a team of officers from the health department came and told us to stop the blood donation camp as we were indulging in gifting donors. They told me that this is illegal. I was not aware that it is illegal and so we immediately stopped it,” he said, adding that the blood collected from the 59 donors was taken to the Manicktala Blood Bank.

The circular issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on May 25, 2018, said, “It is reiterated that blood donation is purely a voluntary and non-remunerated act as per existing norms of NBTC/NACO and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945 (122-EA, Part-XB)."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram