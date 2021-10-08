At a Meerut Petrol Pump, Women Commuters Urge Govt to Lower Fuel Prices

Fuel prices have been skyrocketing for the past several months. Petrol is already retailing at over Rs 100 per litre in various cities. All the major metropolitans like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have already witnessed petrol hitting the century. The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, also recently touched the infamous figure. Another city in the state, Meerut, has now also seen itself in the undesired club. Petrol is retailing at Rs 100.32 per litre in Meerut as of Friday.

News18 visited a petrol pump in Meerut to see how the commuters were coping with the continuous hike in fuel prices. Surprisingly, many commuters were not even aware of petrol touching Rs 100 per litre in Meerut. Some others expressed disappointment as they won’t get even a litre of petrol with a 100-rupee note.

Women commuters were angrier with the hike as they pointed out that the rising prices will also impact other essential commodities. Many of them were of the view that they will also struggle with the kitchen budget as prices of vegetables and food items are already on the rise.

The local women urged the government to reduce the fuel prices, and provide relief to the citizens. Prices of edible oil, pulses, and other essential items will pinch the common man even more as the festival season, when people usually spend more, has started.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth straight day on Friday. Petrol prices rose by 30 paise per litre while diesel prices were increased by 35 paise for a litre across the country.

Opposition parties have been also cornering the Centre over the issue of rising fuel prices, and have asked the BJP-led government to intervene by reducing the excise duty on petroleum products.

