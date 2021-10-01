At Aligarh School, Science Teacher Takes Nude Photos, Films Students; Now at Large

A teacher of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School has allegedly clicked nude pictures and made videos of students in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The incident came to surface after students complained about the incident to the police on Thursday.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School have filed a complaint with the Madrak police station against the teacher.

The students, in their complaints, have mentioned that one Ruby Rathore, who teaches science, clicked photos and filmed the girls when the students used to change clothes in their rooms or while bathing.

The school students also told the police that the science teacher had threatened them of stringent actions and filing false police complaints against their parents if anyone said anything about the photographs to their guardians.

“An FIR has been lodged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act against the Science teacher and warden of the hostel,” said an officer stationed at the Madrak police station.

The officer further said that Ruby Rathore has been absconding since the matter surfaced. “A police team has been formed and raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest the accused Science teacher,” said a senior police officer stationed at the Aligarh district police headquarters.

The officer further said that on Thursday morning, parents of students studying in Kasturba Gandhi Residential School gheraoed the school with their ward, demanding stringent action against the school teacher for filming and clicking nude photographs.

Several students fainted while they were demanding action against the teacher. The students with help of police and other school staff were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. The doctor of the hospital told the media that the girls are in good health and will be discharged within a few hours.

One of the students told the media that she fears that the teacher would upload her nude photos and films on the internet. She and other students added that the warden has done nothing wrong with them.

