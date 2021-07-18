At All-Party Meet, Oppn Corners Govt on Farm Laws, Price Rise; PM Modi Says All Issues Will be Debated

The all-party meeting called by the government on Sunday ahead of the start of Parliament’s Monsoon Session from Monday saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, flanked by deputy Lok Sabha leader Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal.

The meeting saw the participation of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay from TMC, Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu from DMK, Mithun Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy from YSR Congress, Ritesh Pandey and Satish Mishra from BSP, Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Akali Dal, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, Pinaki Misra and Prasanna Acharya from BJD among others.

In the meeting, the opposition parties raised the crucial issues of farm bills, price rise — especially of petrol and diesel — and also demanded that the government bring in reservation for OBCs in NEET.

The government also informed the floor leaders that they had listed a number of bills, including five ordinances, and the other bills totalling up to 29. This did not sit well with the Opposition which questioned when discussions would be held on key issues that are plaguing the common man if so much time is given to the passage of bills.

To this, the prime minister told opposition parties that all the suggestions will be taken into account and the government was willing to debate and discuss all issues. He also appealed to all to allow smooth functioning of the House and avoid disruptions.

Meanwhile, Punjab parties demanded repealing the three farm laws. Harsimrat Badal has moved an adjournment motion for Monday which is supported by all opposition parties.

