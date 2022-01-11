At Bengal’s Burdwan Medical College, Junior Doctors to Work for Elderly Covid Patients

The junior doctors at the Burdwan Medical College in West Bengal have been entrusted with the responsibility of treating the elderly people infected with Covid-19. According to reports, the college hospital is getting over 1,500 Covid-19 patients daily.

The medical college administration has tasked the junior doctors to provide their services to the patients after several senior doctors tested Covid-19 positive. Following this, the junior doctors have been asked to take the additional responsibility for handling the services for elderly patients as well.

Thousands of Covid-19 cases have been reported in the East Burdwan district so far and several senior doctors in the state have also contracted the virus.

In the last 24 hours, six more doctors tested positive for Covid-19, adding to the list of 38 doctors, who got infected earlier. At least 36 nurses have also tested Covid-19 positive at the Burdwan Medical College.

A senior doctor said, “The doctors who got Covid have recovered, but it is very difficult for them to handle the responsibilities as of now. They will be returning to work after their complete recovery.”

On January 10, West Bengal recorded 24,287 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest surge in the past few months.

