At Bhowanipore Campaign, Mamata Hints at National Ambition, Steps Up Attack on BJP, Cong

As the campaign for the September 30 Bhowanipore bypoll enters the final lap, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek shared the stage on Sunday and indicated the start of a battle on the national front where the TMC could be an alternative to the BJP. Both the star campaigners made sure that the TMC cadres were present in full strength in the meeting at ward number 70 (Jadu Babu Bazar) where the party received fewer votes in the assembly elections held early this year.

Party’s all India general secretary Abhishek attacked the BJP and Congress, which he has been doing of late, and said, “Among all the parties, TMC has the power to fight… Like other political parties, we will not bow down.”

Calling out attacks on TMC supporters and leaders in Tripura, Abhishek referred to a video of Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb and said, “He (Tripura CM) is saying there is no contempt of court because it is his police.”

Mamata too joined Abhishek in attacking the Tripura CM and asked how could Biplab Deb say in court that it’s “his police”. This clearly shows that the BJP-ruled states do not give importance to court, she said.

On TMC’s national ambition, both Mamata and Abhishek spelt out that their party was an alternative to BJP and they will reach out to other poll-bound states, including Goa.

Hitting out at the Congress less than a month after participating in the virtual meet of non-BJP parties called by Sonia Gandhi on August 20, Mamata stressed that “Congress, CPM too have an understanding with the BJP.”

BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya, however, said, “Mamata Banerjee has lost one time to us and she will lose again.”

Key cabinet ministers such Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri campaigned for BJP candidate for Bhowanipore Priyanka Tibrewal who will take on chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tibrewal was one of the petitioners and BJP’s counsel in the West Bengal post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta High Court. She moved the court in May to seek compensation for the victims of the violence and a CBI inquiry into the alleged murders and rapes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here