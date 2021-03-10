At BJP Meet, PM Stresses India's Fight Against Covid, Nadda Hopeful of Bengal Win

About a year after Covid-19 struck India and triggered an unprecedented lockdown in March-end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the country’s fight against the pandemic and the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive at a BJP parliamentary party meeting in Parliament complex on Wednesday, sources told News18.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who too was present on the occasion, exuded confidence about defeating West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming assembly polls. “We will win Bengal,” he said at the meeting that began at Balyogi Auditorium around 9:30am.

Such meetings are a usual practice when Parliament is in session. They take place every week with party MPs receiving guidelines and directions from the top leadership.

Top sources indicated that PM Modi stressed how the massive vaccination drive in India had become an example for the world, and how India was helping several other nations under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative by supplying doses to them.

He also instructed MPs to help those who do not have vehicles to reach vaccination centres for getting inoculated, and said assisting such people should be considered as one of the biggest service to the humanity, and not a mere job.

In the meeting, Nadda spoke on the rise of the BJP, which won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He highlighted the recent bypolls in many parts of the country that the BJP dominated and also thanked PM Modi for the rise of the party. The meeting came at a time when elections were due in four states and one Union Territory.

The last parliamentary party meeting of the BJP was held on March 17, 2020. After that, on March 22, Parliament was shut because of Covid-19 and a national lockdown was imposed on March 25.