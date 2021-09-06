At CM Janta Darbar, Bihar Woman Accuses JDU MLA of Murdering Her Husband

There was a strange scene at the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Darbar on Monday. A woman, who claimed to be a resident of the West Champaran district, accused a JD(U) MLA of murdering her husband. Kumud Verma, the woman, reached the CM’s public court in Patna on Monday morning and accused JDU’s Balmiki Nagar MLA Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh of murdering her husband Dayanand Verma.

Begging the CM for justice in the Janata Darbar, Kumud alleged that the JDU MLA got her husband murdered but no action was taken against him. She said that an FIR has been registered in the name of Singh, and three accused have also been arrested. However, no action has yet been taken against the MLA. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after listening to all the details of the complaint filed by Kumud Verma, ordered the DGP of Bihar to do a full-fledged investigation in the matter.

However, even after the CM issued the directive to the DGP, Kumud Verma was far from satisfied. Verma said that her husband was murdered right in front of her eyes and the MLA had given the orders to shoot her husband. She kept on repeating her ordeal and requested for Rinku Singh to be arrested at the earliest.

Her husband, Dayanand Verma had been a member of the Zilla Parishad in West Champaran. In February, he was reportedly shot dead near Sirsia Chowk, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Naurangiya police station. After his murder, his wife Kumud Verma lodged an FIR against Rinku Singh and his other associates, following which a few people have also been arrested.

