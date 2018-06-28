At Congress 'Janata Darbar' Inside MP Assembly, Allegations of Plantation Drive and Power Scam

The Congress party on Thursday held its ‘Janata Darbar’ inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the second day in a row and levelled a series of allegations against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, including a power scam worth over Rs 1,35,000 crore.Jitu Patwari, a Congress MLA from Rau, alleged that the ruling BJP in connivance with bureaucrats had carried out massive corruption by creating an artificial scarcity of coal in the state. This, he alleged, had been going on for the last 12 years.The MLA claimed that in the last one year, the MP government had mined 127 lakh tonnes of coal while the allocation made was of Rs 216 lakh tonnes. He said that at the same time, the government bought power from private firms at an exorbitant price. He claimed he had proof to back his allegations and would show it to anyone who requests it.The scale of the power scam alleged by the lawmaker is also far higher than the one alleged by the Aam Aadmi Party, which had said that the MP government had caused a loss of Rs 50,000 crore to the state exchequer by favouring some private companies.The opposition has been holding the ‘Janata Darbar’ after the monsoon session of the MP assembly was adjourned abruptly by the speaker in the second sitting of the session on Tuesday.The Congress had previously initiated a no-trust motion against the government in the assembly and had accused it of stalling debate on issues of public interest.With no opposition in the Congress ‘Darbar’ now, the MLA also alleged that proper procedures were not followed in postings. He said that those in the good books of the chief minister were rewarded with plum posts such as principal secretary.The party also alleged a scam in the plantation drive carried out by the state government, alleging that while official records show that around Rs 100 were spent on planting each sapling, the result on the ground was zero.The Congress has previously too alleged a scam, saying that money is actually being distributed among BJP workers in the name of tree plantation.The party also attacked the government over the increasing farm debt. MLA Harsh Yadav said, “Despite including farm loan waiver in 2003, 2008 and 2013 manifestoes, the BJP did not waive off farmers’ loans that have now mounted to Rs 90,000 crore in MP.”“Rs 6,000 crore allotted by the Centre for six Bundelkhand districts have fallen prey to rampant corruption in MP,” the lawmaker further alleged.Fundelal Marco, an MLA from Pushprajgarh said that there was rampant malnutrition in his tribal-dominated constituency. Meanwhile, Hina Kanwre, MLA from Lanji accused the Shivraj government of splurging public money on food grains at rates cheaper than that fixed by the Centre and causing a loss of Rs 530 crore to the state exchequer.