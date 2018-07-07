At Delhi's Mango Festival, Manish Sisodia Resorts to 'Aam' Humour

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday used pun and sweet humour to drive home the message about the value of 'aam aadmi', saying the speciality of mango is that it is the king of fruits and yet so ordinary.He was speaking after inaugurating the 30th Mango Festival at Delhi Haat, Janakpuri here."The speciality about the mango is that it is ordinary ('aam ki khaasiyat hai ki vo aam hai'). We are also from the Aam Aadmi Party, nothing would be closer to us than 'aam' itself," he said.From Alphonso to Amrapali, mango-lovers can choose from over 500 varieties which are on display at the three-day festival."This is a chance to see the king of the fruit that we find on our dinner table, which is so close to people,"Sisodia said."On one hand, a mango is so small that it resembles a marble and on the other one weighs 1,660 grams can also be found here. Here you can have fun by watching mangoes and also eating them," he added.At the festival, Sisodia admired the fruits at the display there, while adding humour to it, saying: "These mangoes look like a fine and artistic piece by a child with perfect pencil strokes. The nature has taken all its time to create these beautiful mangoes whereas some mangoes also look like they've been made in haste."Sisodia invited everyone to come with their families and enjoy the festival.He later posted a tweet of his pictures from the festival.A host of other activities would also be organised during these three days -- mango-eating competition for men (July 8) and women (July 7); mango-themed quiz and slogan writing competition for children; band performances; stand-up comedy besides cultural performances