At Digvijay Singh’s Ancestral Home, Grandson Carries Out Navratri Pooja With Father

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has been making headlines these days. Sahasra Jai Singh, the grandson of Digvijay Singh, was seen offering prayers to the goddess Jagdamba on the first day of Navratri at his private residence in the Raghogarh Fort, which is located in the Guna district.

During the ceremony, Sahasra was spotted with a small turban on his head. His father and Digvijay’s son Jaivardhan Singh was also present at the pooja, which was performed at the Raghogarh Fort, a family residence of the Singhs.

Although both Jaivardhan Singh and Laxman Singh (Digvijay’s brother) reside in the Raghogarh Fort, for the most part, Jaivardhan Singh has been maintaining residences in Delhi and Bhopal for quite some time now. Whenever he was present at the family fort, Digvijay Singh used to be the first to participate in religious rituals, but now his son Jaivardhan Singh and grandson Sahasra carry out the family duties in religious events.

Digvijay Singh courted controversy in September when he made some remarks on the students of Saraswati Shishu Mandir. The Congress leader had said that students are taught hatred in the schools and they indulge in violent activities.

On September 27, the National Commission for Protection of Child’s Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Singh and the Director General of Police (DGP) Madhya Pradesh, seeking an investigation into the former’s statements regarding Shishu mandir students. The alleged comments had reportedly violated several sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

