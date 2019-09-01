At Future Goals Summit in Maldives Parliament, Pakistan Raises Kashmir Issue as World Leaders Witness Verbal Duel
A country which indulges in the genocide of its own individuals have no moral right to raise the issue of Kashmir, Harivansh Narayan Singh said.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh at Maldivian Parliament on Sunday
New Delhi: A verbal duel was witnessed between India and Pakistan at Maldives Parliament on Sunday over the issue of Kashmir and terrorism.
"Pakistan is not the purveyor of terror but the victim. Most people lose their lives in Pakistan because of terrorism. You cannot allow them to say this," Pakistani senator Qurat ul Ain Marri said in a raised voice when Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh was speaking on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
A country which indulges in the genocide of its own individuals have no moral right to raise the issue of Kashmir, Singh added.
Heated exchange of words between the respective speakers of parliament from #India and #Pakistan over the #Kashmir issue | Part 2 | @Raajje_tv pic.twitter.com/o9OV0VAElI— raajje.mv (@raajjemv) September 1, 2019
Before the argument between Singh and Marri, Pakistan delegate Qasim Suri also tried to raise the issue of Kashmir before the house. "We cannot ignore the oppression of Kashmiris," he said, drawing sharp reaction from India.
"We strongly object to raising of the internal matter of India in this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of the summit," the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha said.
Heated exchange of words between the respective speakers of parliament from #India and #Pakistan over the #Kashmir issue | Part 1 | @Raajje_tv pic.twitter.com/HhSq0ubceP— raajje.mv (@raajjemv) September 1, 2019
The heated exchange took place at the 4th South Asian Speakers' Summit on 'Achieving the Sustainable Goals' (SDGs) in the island nation. The Indian delegation in the summit is led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
