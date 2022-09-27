At Grand Swaminarayan Temple Built on Banks of Godavari in Nashik, Consecration of Main Idol on Wednesday

Nashik, the city of temples, is getting one more. A grand BAPS Swaminarayan temple has been constructed in Tapovan area of the city. The work on this temple has been going on for the past four years, though it was stopped for sometime during the Covid crisis.

The consecration ceremony of the idol (Murti Pran Pratishtha) in the temple started on September 23 and Vishwashanti Mahayagya was organised on Monday, September 26. Mahant Swami Maharaj reached Nashik on the occasion. There was a devotional fervour all over the city along with the temple premises.

The devotees’ eagerness has reached its peak to see the huge Swaminarayan temple built in Tapovan Kevdiban. The main Vedokta idol installation ceremony of the festival has been organised on Wednesday (September 28).

Bhaktipriyadas Kothari Swami has appealed to all the devotees to take blessings and darshan by participating in the programme. “The darshan in the temple is being started from tomorrow. Devotees can have darshan and get benefitted in terms of prosperity and their inner peace”, he said.

Lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad, including Nashik, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, Khandesh, etc, are present in this Pran Pratishtha festival celebrated for ten days at Swaminarayan temple.

About one thousand volunteers are serving with devotion to ensure that all the programmes are conducted in a disciplined and appropriate manner. More than 350 saints have participated in this programme by the Swaminarayan Mandir Trust.

