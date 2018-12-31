English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
At Harvard, This IAS Officer Lived His Father's Dream, Scored 101%
At the Harvard University, where Garg is pursuing 'International Development' programme, he scored 171 out of 170 in the paper Capital Formation and Growth.
Ankur Garg. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: What his father used to tell him in his childhood, became true for Ankur Garg, an IIT alumnus and a 2002 batch IAS officer.
At the Harvard University, where Garg is pursuing 'International Development' programme, he scored 171 out of 170 in the paper Capital Formation and Growth.
“When I was in school, my father used to say - 10 out of 10 isn't good enough in any exam. Always strive for 11 out of 10," Ankur Garg said in a post on his Facebook profile.
He also posted the picture of his score card, signed by Jeffrey Frankel, a leading International macroeconomist.
Garg, on December 22, wrote the post and dedicated his success to his father who ‘inspired him to strive for the best.
"In the last phase (possibly!) of student life now, I end up getting this score (171 out of 170) in the final exam of the macroeconomics course. The icing on the cake - it comes at Harvard and is signed by Jeffrey Frankel himself!"
In the picture, one can see ‘101%’, which also contains the breakup of his marks.
Ankur Garg has a history of achievements. He was, in fact, one of the youngest people to qualify the IAS exam at the age of 22 and completed his engineering from one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in the country.
