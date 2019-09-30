Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

At IIT-Madras Convocation, PM Modi Says Optimism About New India Was Common Thread During His US Visit

At the 56th Convocation of IIT-Madras, the prime minister said graduating students were passing out at a time 'when the the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities.'

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
At IIT-Madras Convocation, PM Modi Says Optimism About New India Was Common Thread During His US Visit
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said optimism about new India was the common thread that emerged during his high-profile meetings during his US tour last week and noted the Indian community has made a mark for itself globally in science and technology.

In his address at the 56th Convocation of IIT-Madras here, he said the graduating students were passing out at a time "when the the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities."

"I just returned from America. During this visit I met many heads of states, business leaders, innovators, investors. In our discussions there was one thread common—it was optimism about new India. And the confidence in the abilities of young people of India," he said.

The Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world, especially in science, technology and innovation, he said.And many who were powering this "are your IIT seniors," he said adding "you are making brand India stronger globally."

Asking the graduating students to make use of the opportunities that await them, he however, urged them to keep in mind the needs of the country.

"No matter where you work, where you live, do keep in mind the needs of your motherland. Think of how your work, innovation and research could help a fellow Indian," Modi told the students.

