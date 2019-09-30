At IIT-Madras Convocation, PM Modi Says Optimism About New India Was Common Thread During His US Visit
At the 56th Convocation of IIT-Madras, the prime minister said graduating students were passing out at a time 'when the the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities.'
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said optimism about new India was the common thread that emerged during his high-profile meetings during his US tour last week and noted the Indian community has made a mark for itself globally in science and technology.
In his address at the 56th Convocation of IIT-Madras here, he said the graduating students were passing out at a time "when the the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities."
"I just returned from America. During this visit I met many heads of states, business leaders, innovators, investors. In our discussions there was one thread common—it was optimism about new India. And the confidence in the abilities of young people of India," he said.
The Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world, especially in science, technology and innovation, he said.And many who were powering this "are your IIT seniors," he said adding "you are making brand India stronger globally."
Asking the graduating students to make use of the opportunities that await them, he however, urged them to keep in mind the needs of the country.
"No matter where you work, where you live, do keep in mind the needs of your motherland. Think of how your work, innovation and research could help a fellow Indian," Modi told the students.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- Which One Would You Buy Under Rs 30,000? Google Pixel 3a or the OnePlus 7
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Netizens Turn Bigg Boss 13 Premiere a Fun Night with Memes and Trolls
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Great Deals on Amazon Echo Speakers