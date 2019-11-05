At Inauguration of India International Science Festival, PM Advocates Importance of Cultivating Scientific Temperament

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the fifth India International Science Festival (IISF) in Kolkata through video conferencing, where he advocated the importance of long-term benefits of science in a society.

Speaking about India's Chandrayaan-2, Modi said while the moon mission itself was not successful, it had created a curiosity among children.

"We have to give a direction to their curiosity. This is our responsibility," said Modi. "Chandrayaan-2 could be a turning point as far as India's scientific history is concern. There is nothing called failure in science, it is only repeated efforts which matters the most. Science is not possible without problems and repeated efforts."

On long-term benefits through science, Modi said the discipline demands patience in a fast-paced world where people want everything "fatafat" (fast).

"It will be unfair to imply the 'fatafat' temperament in science. We should think of how to make the best use of science for the betterment of society," he said. "Innovation should be meant to help people. It should be for their convenience. We have to think of long-term benefits through science."

Modi said there is a need to develop scientific temper among citizens. "Developing a scientific temper among young minds is our responsibility. Scientific temper encourages innovation and helps us from overcoming and challenging the fear of the unknown," he said. "Today, India's scientific temper' has reached a new level. Artificial Intelligence has opened new doors of need. Today we can't think mobile without the internet."

On the subject of the Global Innovation Index (GII), Modi said, "No country across the globe has progressed without science and technology. Today, India is the third-best startup ecosystem in the world. In the last three years, our ranking in the Global Innovation Index has jumped from 81st to 52nd."

Modi said the government has opened 200 'Atal Incubation centres' and more than 5,000 ‘Atal Tinkering Laboratories' across the country. "We are trying to create an atmosphere where students studying in Class 6 should get the benefit and attend Atal Tinkering laboratories," he said. "We are committed towards providing support for invention and innovation."

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan was also present at the event.

