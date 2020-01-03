At Indian Science Congress, PM Modi's Motto for Country's Young Scientists
The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on young scientists of India to "Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper," and said these four steps would lead our country towards faster development.
The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation.
"The growth story of India depends on its success in science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation," Modi said.
Speaking after inaugurating the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress, he said, "My motto for the young scientists in this country is — Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development."
"If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I'm sure they will prosper," he said, adding that innovation for the people and by the people is the direction of our new India.
The Prime Minister also said he was happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index to 52. "Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for this achievement," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft is Ending Windows 7 Support on January 14, Here’s How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 Written Updates: Vishal, Shefali Try to Create Rift Between Shehnaz, Sidharth
- Pak PM Imran Khan Says He Was 'Puzzled' When Dev Anand Asked Him to Enter Bollywood
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'