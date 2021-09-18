At India's Vaccination Rate, Bangladesh Would Be Doubly Jabbed by Now, Entire Sri Lanka Covered on PM Modi's Birthday

India’s daily rate of vaccination is higher than total population of some of the countries. At this rate, all of Bangladesh would have been doubly vaccinated. India has provided single doses to more people than the entire population of the United States.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s 71st birthday, India on Friday set a record and administered over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. The country’s cumulative figure has jumped to over 79 crore. Out of all states, Karnataka topped the ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus with over 26.9 lakh doses, followed by Bihar (over 26.6 lakh doses), Uttar Pradesh (over 24.8 lakh doses), Madhya Pradesh (over 23.7 lakh doses) and Gujarat (over 20.4 lakh doses).

According to data on the Co-WIN portal, the numbers went up steadily through the day with the cumulative number of jabs inoculated in the country crossing 79.25 crore at 10 pm.

Uttar Pradesh is vaccinating at a faster pace than the United States, which is inoculating 8.07 lakh doses on an average per day. UP’s vaccination rate is also higher than Mexico, Russia, France and Canada (in order).

Gujarat is administering an average of 4.80 lakh Covid-19 doses as against Mexico’s 4.56 lakh in a day. Karnataka is administering 3.82 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on average per day as opposed to Russia’s 3.68 lakh. Madhya Pradesh is inoculating 3.71 lakh Covid-19 vaccines on average in comparison to 2.84 lakh by France each day. Haryana is vaccinating 1.52 lakh beneficiaries on average daily as against 85,000 by Canada in a day.

In a tweet last Friday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) stated that India’s single-day cumulative vaccination coverage is more than the European Union (EU), Arab League nations, NATO countries, the G7 nations, and ASEAN.

As per the post, India is administering 6.82 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on average in a single day as opposed to ASEAN’s 3.23 million, G7 nations’ 2.92 million, NATO countries’ 2.89 million, Arab League’s 1.27 million and EU countries’ 1.13 million average daily jabs.

