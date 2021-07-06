At J-K Security Review Meet, Jammu Drone Blast, Probe Into Terror Cases on Agenda

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla is chairing a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir days after a first-of-its-kind drone explosion at Jammu IAF station.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the drone explosion, which was suspected to be carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, is likely to be discussed at the meeting being held at North Block in Delhi. JK DGP Dilbag Singh, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh and IB Chief Arvind Kumar are present at the meeting.

CISF DG Sudhir Saxena is also a part of the meeting. The CISF is in-charge of security at both the Jammu and Srinagar airports. CISF and NSG DGs have carried out a security review of the airport at Jammu after the blast. CISF and BSF, as per sources, have received the mandate to procure anti-drone systems to secure the international border and the airports.

The meeting will also take up issues on how to regulate drones and measures needed in that regard. This apart, the home secretary will also take stock of the overall investigation and evidence with regard to terror cases.

Officials told CNN-News18 that the meeting is a follow-up of the review meeting that Union home minister Amit Shah held in June with LG Manoj Sinha.

The blast at the Jammu air base took place on June 27.

Forensic analysis suggested that the explosive used in the attack was RDX, a widely-used military explosive, packed into what are known as shaped charges — which direct explosive energy so it can penetrate armour or concrete.

Investigators believe the attackers used two drones, which flew north of the shrine of Baba Budhan Ali Shah, in the airport complex, before taking a 180º turn after hitting their target and heading back west, in the direction of the India-Pakistan border.

Even though there is no evidence so far on where the drones took off from or returned to, a Jammu Kashmir Police officer said multiple past investigations have suggested similar drones used to drop weapons in earlier cases were flown from locations across the border.

