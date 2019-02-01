LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
At Kolkata Book Fair, Books on Hindutva, Ram Janmabhoomi Catching Readers’ Attention

Curious readers are walking into VHP's stall no.186 to see the books on Ayodhya dispute and Hindu traditions.

Prema Rajaram | CNN-News18

Updated:February 1, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Kolkata: Books on Hindutva ideology and Ram Janmabhoomi are dominating the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) stall at the ongoing 43rd International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF). While this is not the first time VHP has put up a stall at the fair, the approaching Lok Sabha elections have got right-wing activists making efforts to woo the voters in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

“Every year we have a stall at the Kolkata Book fair. This time we have more books. There are a lot of books on Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi, so people can come and get to know more about our ideology.” Says Sourish Mukherjee, media in-charge, VHP.

Curious readers are walking into stall no.186 to see the books on Ayodhya dispute and Hindu traditions. With the BJP and right-wing ideology having gained popularity in Bengal in the recent years, the voters are wondering which way to turn.

The controversial topic of Ram Janmabhoomi has gone beyond the corridors of the Supreme Court to strike a chord with the people who endorse the right-wing ideology. “We wanted the entire land but we respect the decision of the Supreme Court. The decision should have come earlier. Ram Janmabhoomi is the existence of the Hindutva. That is why I am keen on reading these books,” said Moushami Ghosh, a book enthusiast who walked into the VHP stall.

Sushil Kumar Singh, another right- wing supporter, said, “There are a lot of people who like Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the work he has done in the last four years – work that no one did in so many years. The only reason I have to the book fair is to check out the linguistic books on offer. As far as Ram Janmabhoomi is concerned, it is attached to our sentiments.”

The VHP seems to be leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the Hindutva ideology ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.


