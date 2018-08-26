English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
At Least 10 Feared Trapped as 4-Storey Govt Building Collapses in Ahmedabad
At least 8-10 people are feared trapped after a government building in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area collapsed on Sunday evening.
Fire fighters and people try to clear debris after a government building collapsed in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI Photo/Santosh Hirlekar)
Ahmedabad: At least 8-10 people are feared trapped after a government building in Ahmedabad’s Odhav area collapsed on Sunday evening.
Two blocks of the four-storey building, which was in a dilapidated condition already, collapsed along with several people living inside.
Two persons have been reportedly taken out of the debris.
According to news agency ANI, four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations.
The government had allotted houses in the building under the Economically Weaker Section housing scheme in 1991.
About 150 persons lived here in the two blocks that had 32 houses and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued notices to all residents and emptied the houses two days ago.
However, a few of them returned to the housing complex.
