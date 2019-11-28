At Least 10 Injured as Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.

The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division, they added.

Two of the injured are serious and have been shifted to a Nahan hospital, Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police Bhisham Thakur said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.