At Least 10 Injured as Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division.
Representational purpose (PTI)
Shimla: At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.
The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division, they added.
Two of the injured are serious and have been shifted to a Nahan hospital, Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police Bhisham Thakur said.
