At Least 10 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand
The bus skidded off the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway and fell into the 250-metre deep gorge. Around 25 people were travelling in the vehicle.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when a bus of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation fell into a deep gorge near Suryadhar in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Thursday.
The bus skidded off the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway and fell into the 250-metre deep gorge. Around 25 people were travelling in the vehicle, news agency ANI reported.
Local administration and the police have reached the spot.
The Uttarakhand government has directed that helicopters be made available to bring the injured to AIIMS. The government has also announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the injured.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
