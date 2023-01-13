CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shirdi Accident: 10 Killed as Luxury Bus from Thane Collides with Truck; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5L
1-MIN READ

Shirdi Accident: 10 Killed as Luxury Bus from Thane Collides with Truck; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5L

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 10:01 IST

Shirdi, India

The deceased, including seven women, were among the 45 passengers of the luxury bus that was on its way to Shirdi. (File photo/Shutterstock)

Police said that the luxury bus had departed from Ambernath in Thane district. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased

At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a collision between a bus and a truck near Pathare village on Nashik-Shirdi highway. The deceased, including seven women, were among the 45 passengers of the luxury bus that was on its way to Shirdi.

A report in Times of India quoted Wavi police as saying that 17 others have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and a private hospital in Sinnar. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Police further said that the luxury bus had departed from Ambernath in Thane district and was carrying around 45 people to Shirdi. Senior police officers have rushed to the incident spot, while some officers reached the incident spot to streamline the vehicular traffic on the highway.

Last month, a mother-son duo was killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle on Sinnar-Shirdi road. The incident occurred when the woman (70) and her son (36) were headed towards Wavi in Sinnar taluka.

The SUV rammed into their motorcycle from behind killing the duo on the spot, an official said. The deceased were residents of Panchvati area in Nashik city.

January 13, 2023, 09:35 IST
January 13, 2023, 10:01 IST
