English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 97
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
At Least 10 Students Feared Trapped after Building Collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura Area
A Delhi Fire Service official said that an under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building.
A Delhi Fire Service official said that an under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building.
New Delhi: More than 10 students were feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, he said.
The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Leaks Confirm 2nd Anniversary Royale Pass Theme
- WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages
- Trump Trolled for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Meme with Photoshopped Image of Obama Spying on Him
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World