At Least 10 Students Feared Trapped after Building Collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura Area

New Delhi: More than 10 students were feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, he said.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

