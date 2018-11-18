At Least 11 Killed After Bus Falls in Yamuna River In Uttarakhand

At least eleven passengers were killed and over 12 were severly injured after a bus fell into Yamuna River in Uttarakhand on Sunday.According to police, the bus was on its way from Damta in Uttarkashi to Vikasnagar in Dehradun district when it rolled down National Highway 123. The bus fell in Yamuna River that flows around 300 meters below the road head.The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but it is suspected to have been caused due to over speeding. The accident occurred around 12:30 in the noon. The locals along with the Uttarkashi district administration rushed to the spot for rescue operations.However, the rescue operations were delayed as the official machinery was busy with the local body election that were held across Uttarakhand on Sunday. Four passengers died on spot, while seven others died on the way to hospital.Divers have also been called in as some of the passengers are feared to have drowned in the gushing river.