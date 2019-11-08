At Least 11 Killed after Truck Rams Van, Bike on Chittoor-Bengaluru Highway Near Tirupati

Tirupati: At least 11 people, most of them women, were killed in a crash involving a truck, a van and a motorcycle on the Chittoor-Bengaluru highway, 90 km from here, on Friday night, said police.

The truck, laden with drinking water bottles, crashed into a road divider, hurtled to the other side, and rammed into the van and the motorcycle near Bangarupalem in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, they added.

According to the police, the accident might have occurred after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle. They added at least 11 crushed bodies have been removed from the site.

