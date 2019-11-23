Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

12 Killed, 10 Injured as Mini Bus Overturns in Bid to Save Bull in Rajasthan's Nagaur

The accident happened at around 3 am. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
12 Killed, 10 Injured as Mini Bus Overturns in Bid to Save Bull in Rajasthan's Nagaur
The accident happened at around 3 am.

Jaipur: Twelve people were killed and 10 others injured when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in a bid to save a bull in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

The accident occurred early in the morning, police said, adding that the victims were on their way to Hisar in Haryana from Maharashtra's Latur.

A bull suddenly came in the middle of the highway, forcing the driver to apply sudden breaks, but he could not control the vehicle which overturned.

Twelve persons, including six women, were killed in the incident and 10 injured. Four of the injured persons were admitted to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition, while the remaining six were being treated at a Nagaur hospital, the police said.

Ten of the 12 deceased persons were identified as Bhagwan, Sumitra, Palliram, Mayuri, Ramprasad, Govind, Shivprasad, Siddhi, Salu Bai and Supriya.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram