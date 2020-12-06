News18 Logo

At least 16 Injured in Fire at Residential Building in Mumbai's Lalbaug

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality. Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control.

At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said. The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

”It was a ’level-one’ (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital,” the official said. Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control, he added.


