- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
At Least 2 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kashmir's Awantipora
The encounter broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral.
Representative image.
New Delhi: At least two militants were reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
The hour-long exchange took place in Awantipora town, said Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.
The encounter broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral, a police official said, adding that a credible input about the presence of terrorists was received.
"Awantipora encounter update: In the exchange of fire two terrorists have been killed. Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
It also retweeted a post informing that seven hardcore overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits were arrested in a joint operation by Bandipora police, Army and CRPF.
"Arms/Ammunition recovered. They (were) involved in harbouring, providing logistics support to militants. Two FIRs registered under relevant sections of law," it added.
On Wednesday, security forces killed another terrorist in Awantipora, who was later identified by a senior police officer as a Pakistani national affiliated to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
The "most wanted" terrorist was operating under code names "Abu Saifullah" and "Abu Qasim" and was active in militancy-infested south Kashmir for the past over one and a half years, the officer said.
-
Live TV
