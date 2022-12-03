CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » At Least 20 Hospitalised After Eating Food at Wedding Ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar
1-MIN READ

At Least 20 Hospitalised After Eating Food at Wedding Ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

PTI

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 12:51 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, officials said. (ANI Photo)

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, officials said. (ANI Photo)

"After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting," Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said.

In a case of suspected food poisoning, several people took ill after having a meal at a wedding ceremony in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and at least 20 of them have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said on Saturday.

“After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting," Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said.

“Twenty of these them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment. It is a case of food poisoning," he said.

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Kaushal said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:December 03, 2022, 12:51 IST
last updated:December 03, 2022, 12:51 IST