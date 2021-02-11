At Least 20, Including School Principal, Hurt In Clashes At Assam-Mizoram Border Area

At least 20 people, including principal of Mizoram Presbyterian Church School in Assam’s Hailakandi district, and his family members, were hurt while several houses and cars were burnt down in a violent clash between the residents of Assam and Mizoram living close to the border area between the two states on February 9.

The incident took place near Kolasib in Mizoram and Jhalnacherra bordering area in Hailakandi district over a dispute on the construction of a road on the Assam side of the border.

Speaking to News18 over telephone, Kolasib Police Superintendent Pu. Vanlalfaka Ralte, said, “The situation is under control now. The principal of Mizoram Presbyterian Church School, H Vanladika, his wife Lallianpuii, his daughters Malsawmdawngzeli and Lalbiakdika received grievous injuries. All of them are admitted to a hospital in Aizawl and under treatment.”

He said, “The clash took place at a paddy field in the bordering area. It was looked after by the non-Mizo people. Investigation revealed that people living in the bordering area, including Mizo and Assamese engaged in a heated argument over construction of a road on Assam side (near paddy fields) bordering Mizoram. Situation turned bitter which led to violent clashes. They also burnt houses, cars and attacked each other with sharp weapons and iron rods.”

When contacted, Vanladika said, “I don’t know about the attackers. They were armed and suddenly attacked us. It was pitched dark around 9.30 pm as there was no electricity at that time. They were shouting violently and we all got scared. They came in large numbers and attacked my family members with sharp weapons. They burnt down the school and damaged other properties.”

He said, “We are scared and traumatised. I would like to request the local administration to ensure our safety. The local police are yet to record our statements in this matter as we are undergoing treatment at a hospital.”

To avert any further such incidents, the local administration has imposed Section 144 of Cr.PC in the area. A large number of state police officials and the central paramilitary forces have been deployed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hailakandi, Megh Nidhi Dahal, said, “Presently, the situation is peaceful and we are in constant touch with the concerned officials on Mizoram side to ease the tension in the bordering areas.”

Recently, on February 3, a school situated near the Assam-Mizoram border in the same Hailakandi district was partially damaged after unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs. Then, no one has been injured.

The territorial disputes between Assam and Mizoram, which share nearly 164 km border, are going on for several years.