At Least 20 Killed on Way to Mahabaleshwar as Bus Falls Down Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad District

At least 20 people were killed when a bus they were travelling in fell down a gorge in Ambenali Ghat region of Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday.Around 35 staff members of the Dapoli Agriculture University were headed to Mahabaleshwar when the bus met with an accident.NDRF teams have been rushed to the area and rescue operations are on.One of the passengers, identified as Prakash Rajaram Savant Desai, reportedly survived the accident as he jumped from the bus.On July 19, a similar accident had 14 lives in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.