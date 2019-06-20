25 Passengers Dead, 35 Injured after Bus Tumbles into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu District

New Delhi: At least 25 passengers were reported dead and 35 injured after a bus fell into a deep drain in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, according to officials. Sixty passengers were reportedly on board when the accident took place near Banjar.

With rescue operations in progress, the death toll is expected to rise.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said the private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300m-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district. The bus was on its way to Gada Gushaini.

Agnihotri added that 15 bodies have been recovered so far, according to news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)