At Least 22 Injured as Bus Overturns on Hilly Road in Odisha's Kandhamal

At least 22 people were injured when their bus overturned on a hilly road in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, police said on Friday. The accident happened as the driver of the bus, which was going from Phulbani to Cuttack with around 35 passengers, was unable to negotiate a curve in Gadiapada Ghat in the Khajuripada police station area on Thursday night, they said.

At least 22 passengers sustained injuries in the accident. They were rescued by police and fire service personnel, and admitted to the district hospital, officials said, adding that many of them have been discharged after treatment.

Four of the passengers, who sustained serious injuries, were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The private bus has been seized and an investigation into the incident is underway, police said.