At Least 25 Delhi-bound Trains Delayed Due to Fog. See List Here

On Monday, 14 Delhi bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.
A person crosses a railway track on a cold foggy morning (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: At least 25 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 1-6 hours due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Tuesday.
According to Northern Railway officials, Cheenai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express was delayed by 6 hours, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express which was running behind schedule by 4 hours and 30 minutes.
Even Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail, Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express were delayed by 4 hours.
The Howrah-New Delhi Duranto Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express were running behind schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express and Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti Express were delayed by 3 hours.
Even Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express and Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express were delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes and Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was running behind its schedule by 2 hours and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.
