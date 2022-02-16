CHANGE LANGUAGE
At Least 25 Students from Indore Stranded in Ukraine; Parents Appeal Govt to Ensure Quick Repatriation

In this photo taken from a footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sept. 26, 2020, Russian rockets launch from missile systems during the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises at the Kapustin Yar training ground, Russia. File pic/AP

In the last two-three days, about 25 people from Indore have contacted me and informed me that their children are stranded in Ukraine, Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani told .

Indore: At least 25 students from Madhya Pradesh's Indore are stuck in Ukraine and their family members have urged the Centre to help them bring home safely at the earliest amid the threat of Russian invasion.

In the last two-three days, about 25 people from Indore have contacted me and informed me that their children are stranded in Ukraine. These students want to return to their homes at the earliest due to the threat of Russian invasion, Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani told .

first published:February 16, 2022, 15:24 IST