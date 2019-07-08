At least 29 Killed, Several Injured in Agra After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge

Lucknow: At least 29 people died and several injured when an Awadh Depot Janrath bus, carrying 44 passengers from Lucknow to Anand Vihar (Delhi), fell off the Yamuna Expressway in Agra on early Monday morning.

Primary reports suggest that the bus fell from a height of 50 feet into a nullah due to the driver’s fault as he was sleepy and lost control of the vehicle.

Senior officials of the district administration have rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is underway. Divers and excavators have been brought in for the rescue of injured passengers.

“It appears that the driver was sleepy while driving. Till now 29 people have been declared dead and a rescue operations is underway. The bus fell from 50 foot into a gorge (naala),” said NG Ravi Kumar, DM, Agra.

“It is an unfortunate incident and efforts are on to rescue the survivors. Till now more than 29 dead bodies have recovered and the survivors have been sent to hospital for treatment,” Bablu Kumar, SSP Agra, told news18.

The injured people told police that the bus hit the railing of the expressway and went straight into the gorge. The officials are trying to ascertain if the driver of the bus survived the accident.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has rush to the spot to monitor the rescue operation.