At least 3 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Hits Truck in Maharashtra

The mishap took place in Kamshet area around 4 am when the private bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was on way to Kolhapur from Mumbai, he said.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
At least 3 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Hits Truck in Maharashtra
Representative image.

Pune: Three people were killed and nearly 14 others injured when a bus hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway here in Maharashtra on Monday early morning, a police official said.

The mishap took place in Kamshet area around 4 am when the private bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was on way to Kolhapur from Mumbai, he said.

The bus driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a truck, which was parked on a roadside after it broke down, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division, Navneet Kanwat said.

"Three people were killed in the mishap. Around 12 to 14 others were injured. They were rushed to a hospital in Talegaon where they were undergoing treatment," he said.

