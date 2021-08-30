At least 3 Killed, 7 Missing After Cloudburst in Remote Uttarakhand Village

Dehradun: At least three people were killed and seven others went missing after a cloud burst in the wee hours of Monday in a remote Uttarakhand village. The incident happened in the ill-fated Jumma village in Pithoragarh district, some 600 kms from state capital Dehradun.

Official said the rescue teams have been rushed and they are expected to reach anytime by afternoon. The village is located on the banks of Kali River that flows from Nepal to India. The cloud burst occurred on the riverside affecting a sizeable chunk in Nepal as well.

“The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) have been rushed to the spot. We are also exploring the opportunity to land a chopper in the village,” told Ashish Chauhan, district magistrate, Pithoragarh, told News18.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is keeping an eye on the developments. He has instructed officials to explore possibility for air lifting affected from the village.

The visuals from the village shared with News18 suggest that there has been widespread damage in the bordering village following the cloud burst and incessant rains. In this village, several houses have also been damaged in the sludge that spilled all over. The locals, meanwhile, have been making efforts to save people trapped in the debris.

An official said that the toll could increase once the debris is cleared. The ill-fated village falls under Dharchula sub division. Several villages in this strategic important region have been cut off from the outer world since last one week. The back-to-back incidents of landslides after regular rains have made things worse for the locals and the administration.

Pithoragarh is one among the three districts of Uttarakhand that border along China and Nepal.

(Inputs from Vijay Vardhan in Pithoragarh)

