English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rains Kill 34 in 4 States, 90-Minute Gap in Relief Announcement Becomes Fodder for Poll Battle
Gusty winds and unseasonal rains lashed states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Manipur on Tuesday.
Jaipur: Police personnel look on as people remove a fallen tree obstructing traffic, after a thunderstorm, in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: As unseasonal rain and thunderstorm claimed the lives of at least 34 people in states of Gujarat, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh, a political slugfest broke out between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Concerned over the loss of lives in Gujarat, PM Modi expressed condolences on Twitter and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.
However, Nath reacted to this and said that despite people being killed due to inclement weather in other states as well, the PM had only shown concern for Gujarat.
“Modiji, you are the prime minister of the country and not Gujarat. At least 10 people have been killed in MP also. But your sensitivity is limited to Gujarat only?,” Nath wrote in a tweet. “Though BJP is not the ruling party here, but people do live here too,” he wrote further.
The sudden rains have also claimed the lives of at least nine people in Rajasthan and 12 people in Madhya Pradesh. After a gap of an hour and a half, the Prime Minister expressed grief over loss of lives in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur as well and announced compensation for the kin of the dead and the injured in these states too.
Unseasonal rain and dust storm claimed 10 lives in various parts of Gujarat, while several others were injured.
Rain and dust storm were reported from areas including districts in North Gujarat and Saurashtra region, on Tuesday afternoon, they said.
Also, a portion of a tent erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town of North Gujarat was also damaged in the dust storm, an official earlier said.
Concerned over the loss of lives in Gujarat, PM Modi expressed condolences on Twitter and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.
However, Nath reacted to this and said that despite people being killed due to inclement weather in other states as well, the PM had only shown concern for Gujarat.
“Modiji, you are the prime minister of the country and not Gujarat. At least 10 people have been killed in MP also. But your sensitivity is limited to Gujarat only?,” Nath wrote in a tweet. “Though BJP is not the ruling party here, but people do live here too,” he wrote further.
मोदी जी , आप देश के पीएम ना कि गुजरात के।
एमपी में भी बेमौसम बारिश व तूफ़ान के कारण आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 10 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हुई है।लेकिन आपकी संवेदनाएँ सिर्फ़ गुजरात तक सीमित ?
भले यहाँ आपकी पार्टी की सरकार नहीं है लेकिन लोग यहाँ भी बस्ते है।
— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 17, 2019
The sudden rains have also claimed the lives of at least nine people in Rajasthan and 12 people in Madhya Pradesh. After a gap of an hour and a half, the Prime Minister expressed grief over loss of lives in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur as well and announced compensation for the kin of the dead and the injured in these states too.
PM @narendramodi has expressed grief at the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country. The government is doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The situation is being monitored closely. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2019
Unseasonal rain and dust storm claimed 10 lives in various parts of Gujarat, while several others were injured.
Rain and dust storm were reported from areas including districts in North Gujarat and Saurashtra region, on Tuesday afternoon, they said.
Also, a portion of a tent erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town of North Gujarat was also damaged in the dust storm, an official earlier said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
- Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's Promotion, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0: Update Rollout Begins, Here are the Complete Patch Notes and Details
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results