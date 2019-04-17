SPONSORED BY
Rains Kill 34 in 4 States, 90-Minute Gap in Relief Announcement Becomes Fodder for Poll Battle

Gusty winds and unseasonal rains lashed states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Manipur on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Rains Kill 34 in 4 States, 90-Minute Gap in Relief Announcement Becomes Fodder for Poll Battle
Jaipur: Police personnel look on as people remove a fallen tree obstructing traffic, after a thunderstorm, in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: As unseasonal rain and thunderstorm claimed the lives of at least 34 people in states of Gujarat, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh, a political slugfest broke out between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Concerned over the loss of lives in Gujarat, PM Modi expressed condolences on Twitter and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

However, Nath reacted to this and said that despite people being killed due to inclement weather in other states as well, the PM had only shown concern for Gujarat.

“Modiji, you are the prime minister of the country and not Gujarat. At least 10 people have been killed in MP also. But your sensitivity is limited to Gujarat only?,” Nath wrote in a tweet. “Though BJP is not the ruling party here, but people do live here too,” he wrote further.

The sudden rains have also claimed the lives of at least nine people in Rajasthan and 12 people in Madhya Pradesh. After a gap of an hour and a half, the Prime Minister expressed grief over loss of lives in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur as well and announced compensation for the kin of the dead and the injured in these states too.





Unseasonal rain and dust storm claimed 10 lives in various parts of Gujarat, while several others were injured.

Rain and dust storm were reported from areas including districts in North Gujarat and Saurashtra region, on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

Also, a portion of a tent erected for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Himmatnagar town of North Gujarat was also damaged in the dust storm, an official earlier said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
